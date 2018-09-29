Yasiel Puig and Robert Woods Were Targeted In Burglaries, Cops Believe

Yasiel Puig & Robert Woods Specifically Targeted In Burglaries ... Cops Believe

There was nothing random about the burglaries at the homes of Yasiel Puig and Robert Woods -- cops believe they were most likely targeted because they're pro athletes who were PLAYING when the crooks struck.

TMZ Sports broke the stories ... Puig was at Dodger Stadium and Woods helping the L.A. Rams crush the Vikings when intruders broke into their homes, both located in the San Fernando Valley.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... they don't believe the burglaries are connected -- but cops do think the bad guys in both cases were using social media and team schedules to plot their crimes.

Cops are also investigating to see if the crimes were inside jobs -- orchestrated by people connected to the athletes.

We're told cops are meeting with both Puig and Woods to help strengthen their home security -- including more surveillance cameras, alarms, lights and guards to stand watch while they're working.

Seems obvious ... but a lot of people feel "it could never happen to me" -- until it does.

One law enforcement source tells us ... social media is becoming a roadmap for burglars -- so even if you're not a pro athlete or someone famous BE CAREFUL posting pictures signaling you're not home.