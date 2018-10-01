Kanye West I Called Kaepernick To Arrange White House Visit

Kanye West Says He Called Colin Kaepernick to Arrange White House Visit

EXCLUSIVE

Kanye West says he's reached out to Colin Kaepernick -- and wants to bring him to Washington D.C. for a special meeting with Donald Trump.

West -- wearing his Make America Great Again hat -- sat down with Harvey Levin on "TMZ Live" on Monday and said he hopes to bring the two sides together so they can work out their issues.

Of course, Donald Trump has been extremely critical of Kaepernick -- strongly pressuring NFL owners to fire all of the "sons of bitches" who don't stand for the national anthem.

Kaepernick has said he began kneeling to shine a spotlight on police brutality against black people -- but Trump feels the demonstration is disrespectful to the flag and military vets.

So, will Kanye succeed in putting together a peace summit between Trump and Kaep?

He didn't say if either side was open to the idea -- but Trump has praised Kanye as a brilliant leader, so we're guessing he would be in.

