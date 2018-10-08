Dana White Conor Asked For Khabib Rematch

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Already Asked For Khabib Rematch

Conor McGregor wants a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov ASAP ... and he's already hitting up Dana White to make it happen.

Just days after suffering a brutal loss at UFC 229, White says Conor called him to set up another fight with the Russian superstar -- but it doesn't sound promising.

"He has to go before the (Nevada State Athletic) Commission, we have to see what's gonna happen with Khabib with this whole mess," White told "First Take" on ESPN. "But, Conor McGregor has already called me wanting a rematch."

It probably won't happen until we find out if Khabib will be punished by the NSAC. But, it sounds like Dana's got his eyes on someone else for Nurmagomedov first.

"Tony Ferguson looked amazing. Those 2 have been lined up to fight 3 different times and it hasn't happened, so we'll see how this thing plays out."