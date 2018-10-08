Dana White Says Khabib Could Be Fined $2 Million for UFC 229 Brawl

Dana White Khabib Could Be Fined $2 Mil ... For UFC 229 Brawl

Dana White says the Nevada State Athletic Commission is talking about keeping Khabib Nurmagomedov's entire fight purse from UFC 229 -- $2 MILLION -- over the post-fight brawl.

"They took his whole purse right now and they're talking about keeping his purse," the UFC honcho said on "TMZ Live."

"You should not be able to keep his whole purse."

Dana is referring to the post-fight melee at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas -- when Khabib choked out Conor McGregor and then jumped out of the Octagon to fight Conor's teammate, Dillon Danis.

A brawl ensued and cops rushed in to break things up.

Now, White says NSAC will undoubtedly hit Khabib with a fine -- but it should be closer to $250,000 ... not $2 MILLION.

White says he also thinks Khabib will get suspended -- and believes he deserves to be shelved for 4 to 6 months.

It's possible White could go around the Commission and book Khabib to fight outside the United States -- but Dana made it clear UFC will NOT do that. They will stand behind whatever suspension is doled out.

White also explains the difference between Conor's bus attack incident in New York and Khabib's crowd attack in Nevada -- and why it will be treated differently by the two governing boards.

As for Conor's fighting future -- Dana says he's still figuring that out ... but clearly likes the idea of Tony Ferguson being in the mix.

Dana also mentioned pay-per-view numbers for UFC 229 -- saying it didn't crack 3 million but did well over 2 million ... making it the top UFC PPV of all time.