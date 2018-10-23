LAPD Working With Dodgers to Prevent World Series Home Break-Ins

LAPD to Dodgers We Can Help Protect Your Homes ... During World Series!

The LAPD has reached out to several L.A. Dodgers stars -- including Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner and Clayton Kershaw -- to make sure their homes are protected during the World Series ... unlike last year.

Remember, Puig's home was hit by burglars during Game 7 of the 2017 World Series -- and cops have said the suspects specifically targeted the place because they knew he'd be at Dodger Stadium at the time.

L.A. Rams wide receiver Robert Woods was also hit by burglars during a Rams game this year -- cops believe the suspects are the same crew of burglars that hit Puig.

Even though cops made multiple arrests, they still believe some of the suspects are on the loose, and they're concerned about copycats and other crime crews. Bottom line -- they don't want to take any chances this time around.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... LAPD officials have reached out to MLB security, agents for the players, personal assistants and other personnel in the hopes of protecting the homes of Dodgers players and staffers.

We're told cops are working with the players to make sure home security systems are up to snuff and, in some cases, additional security personnel are watching their houses.

And, cops will continue to make extra patrols in the neighborhoods where the players live.