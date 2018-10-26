Logan Paul Will Fight in UFC, Says Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley Logan Paul Will Fight in UFC ... Eventually

Dana White will eventually change his mind and sign Logan Paul to a UFC fight contract ... at least, Tyron Woodley is convinced that's how it'll go down!

Remember, White crapped all over the idea of Paul getting into the Octagon -- saying the YouTube superstar would get hurt fighting with the trained killers in the UFC.

But, on "The Hollywood Beatdown" this week, Tyron says he watched Logan's boxing match -- and feels the same way as Joe Rogan -- that Paul has some real fighting talent.

Tyron also points out that Dana, to his credit, has reversed course when it comes to UFC policy in the past -- remember when he said women would never fight?

There's more ... Tyron also explains why he probably WON'T fight Ben Askren in the UFC -- but tells us why the newest UFC superstar could cause some REAL problems for guys like Georges St-Pierre.

There's a lot more -- make sure to check out "The Hollywood Beatdown" every Friday on the TMZ Sports YouTube channel.