James Harden Gives Signed Jersey To Aqib Talib, 'That Thing Still Sweaty!'

Aqib Talib didn't just have the best seats in the house for Tuesday night's Rockets-Nuggets game ... dude got the dopest souvenir ever too -- James Harden's game-used jersey!!!

The L.A. Rams -- in town 'cause they wanted to practice at altitude to prep for their now-moved Mexico City game (more on that later) -- popped by the Pepsi Center to catch some hoops.

Dudes like Talib, Todd Gurley, Jared Goff and Marcus Peters were all courtside ... but for some reason -- Harden decided Talib was most worthy of the post-game swag.

The Bearded One even signed it ... and Talib loved it, saying, "That courtside drip, you feel me?! That's authentic. It's still sweaty. That thing still sweaty, straight off the court!"

L.A. was set to face the Chiefs next Monday night in Estadio Azteca, and was trying to hit up Colorado Springs all week to prep for the altitude in Mexico's capital.

But, since recent Mexico City concerts tore up the field ... the game got moved back to L.A. -- which appears to mean the Rams will head home soon.

Don't feel too bad for at least one of the Rams superstars for leaving the game empty-handed -- Gurley was still rockin' the sick diamond pendant YG gifted to him this week!!