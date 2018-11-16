Cecilia Braekhus Says Superfight W/ Cris Cyborg Is 'Gonna Happen'

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor, move over.... there's a new superfight on the way.
The matchup? Cris Cyborg -- arguably the greatest female UFC fighter ever -- against Cecilia Braekhus -- arguably the greatest female boxer ever.
If you like combat sports, you're well aware Cyborg's a badass ... but so is Braekhus. She's undefeated at 34-0 and has been the undisputed welterweight champ since 2014.
TMZ Sports talked to Cecilia -- who'll be the 1st woman to headline an HBO boxing card on December 8 -- Thursday night after the Lakers game and she gave us the 411 on the dream fight with Cyborg.
"[Cyborg's] very interested in doing a boxing match. We want to do the female version of a Mayweather-McGregor."
Braekhus says this ain't a pie-in-the-sky pipe dream.
"It's gonna happen."
But, does Cris have any chance to beat a champion boxer?
Braekhus' answer might surprise you.