Lakers Co-Owner Jesse Buss Buys $10 Million Mansion On LeBron James' Street

Lakers co-owner Jesse Buss doesn't have to go too far to check in on his star player ... 'cause dude just bought a mansion right up the street from LeBron James!!

Jesse -- the youngest of the 6 Buss siblings -- ponied up $10 MILLION for a pad in Brentwood just feet from LBJ's palace ... and the place is sick.

It's 6,500 square feet, has 3 stories, 6 bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, a home theater, a yoga room ... AND an infinity pool.

Ari Shram and Jen Beron of The Agency -- a high-end real estate firm -- helped Jesse land the spot ... which also has a pretty epic view from the backyard.

So, big question is -- how does it compare to Bron's?? It doesn't really ... LBJ's $23 MILLION crib is 15,846 square feet and has its own freakin' basketball court!

Don't feel too bad for Jesse ... guy's still worth a fortune and his family runs one of the biggest sports teams on the planet.