TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Derrick Henry Custom Diamond Chains For My OL ... After Monster Game

1/2/2019 1:05 PM PST

Derrick Henry Gets Titans O-Linemen Custom Diamond Chains After Monster Game

Exclusive Details

Derrick Henry got his O-linemen the ultimate "thank you for blocking for me" present this week ... CUSTOM DIAMOND CHAINS, BABY!!!

The former Heisman Trophy winner ran all over the Jaguars a couple weeks ago ... trouncing Jacksonville for 238 rushing yards AND four touchdowns.

In fact ... dude had 99-yard run in the game that sent the NFL world into a frenzy!!!!

Henry's yards were the most-ever in Titans history ... and his 4 scores tied the franchise mark -- so, as a thank you to his O-line for blocking for him ... he got them some sick drip this week.

We're told Henry got the chains -- which feature a gold 238 -- for all five of the O-linemen who started for the team during the Week 14 romp.

Yeah, we didn't think it was possible either ... but Taylor Lewan's wardrobe just got THAT MUCH more swaggy.

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web
{% defer 23 %}