Derrick Henry Gets Titans O-Linemen Custom Diamond Chains After Monster Game

Derrick Henry got his O-linemen the ultimate "thank you for blocking for me" present this week ... CUSTOM DIAMOND CHAINS, BABY!!!
The former Heisman Trophy winner ran all over the Jaguars a couple weeks ago ... trouncing Jacksonville for 238 rushing yards AND four touchdowns.
In fact ... dude had 99-yard run in the game that sent the NFL world into a frenzy!!!!
Still watching @KingHenry_2 go...— NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2018
99 YARDS! 😱 #TitanUp pic.twitter.com/hRtqCHDmMA
Henry's yards were the most-ever in Titans history ... and his 4 scores tied the franchise mark -- so, as a thank you to his O-line for blocking for him ... he got them some sick drip this week.
We're told Henry got the chains -- which feature a gold 238 -- for all five of the O-linemen who started for the team during the Week 14 romp.
Yeah, we didn't think it was possible either ... but Taylor Lewan's wardrobe just got THAT MUCH more swaggy.