Fat Joe Lil Wayne Is Buggin' ... Kobe Can't Touch Jordan

Fat Joe Says Lil Wayne Is Trippin, Kobe Is No Jordan

EXCLUSIVE

Fat Joe loves Lil Wayne ... but he doesn't love Wayne's sports takes, because he says Weezy is 100% wrong for saying Kobe Bryant is better than Michael Jordan.

Tunechi made the statement earlier this week, shooting content for Bumbu Rum's interview series, igniting barber shops all over the world ... and making people wonder if Wayne has lost it.

Fat Joe might be one of those people, because when we got him leaving Poppy with hip-hop super producers Cool & Dre (new music coming soon?) he said Wayne was definitely on one.

"He's a Laker fan. I love Kobe, it ain't no Kobe over Jordan. Ain't nobody better than Jordan."

Fun Fact ... Fat Joe and Lil Wayne made "Make It Rain" together thus popularizing the phrase (even though Jeezy may have invented it), and Wayne singlehandedly invented the phrase "Bling Bling."

So, while the GOAT of basketball is in question, the GOAT of inventing phrases about wasting money is NOT. Long live Lil Tunechi.