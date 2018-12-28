'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Splitting With Wife Jennifer Briner

'The Conners' Star Michael Fishman Splits With Wife After 19+ Years Of Marriage

Michael Fishman, famous for playing Roseanne Barr's TV son, is on the road to ending his marriage with wife Jennifer Briner ﻿after more than 19 years of matrimony.

Jennifer filed docs Thursday for legal separation. The couple tied the knot in 1999, when Michael was a teenager, and have two children together. It's unknown what led to the split.

Michael played D.J. Conner as a child actor on "Roseanne" from 1988-97, and reprised the role for this year's reboot.

We got him back in October outside NBC Studios in NYC where we asked him about Barr's departure from the show, and he called continuing the program without her "bittersweet."

As you know, Roseanne's character was killed off the show by an opioid overdose during the season premiere. Ratings for the reboot's second premiere were significantly less than the first ... (10.8 million vs. 18.2 million).