Sen. Elizabeth Warren Rubs Patriots' Win In Haters' Faces

EXCLUSIVE

Senator Elizabeth Warren can't hear all the Patriots' haters ... 'cause she's too busy CELEBRATING YET ANOTHER TRIP TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME!!!

We got the biggest New England fan on the Hill out at Reagan Airport when she couldn't help but gloat over Tom Brady's EIGHTH straight trip to the conference championship game.

"Hey, the Pats win!! I know, what can I say?? Talent, talent, talent!!!"

As for all the haters -- the ones who say they're tired of seeing the Pats make it this far EVERY year -- Warren says she's too busy loving New England's success to hear them.

"Come on. Nobody's envious. Everybody loves the Patriots. At least that's what I heard!"

As for if the Pats will pull out the win over the Chiefs on Sunday and advance to their third straight Super Bowl ... Warren says book it right now!!!

"We're going all the way!!!"

Sorry, Mahomes.