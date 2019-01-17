Justin & Hailey Bieber Getting Hitched Again ... This Time on the West Coast!!!

Justin & Hailey Bieber Getting Married A Second Time in L.A. Wedding

EXCLUSIVE

Justin and Hailey Bieber are tying the knot again -- but this time, they're doing it in the sunshine and inviting a bunch of their friends and family, including another very famous couple ... TMZ has learned.

Sources familiar with the planning tell us J.B. and H.B.'s wedding is taking place during the weekend of March 1 -- which also happens to be Justin's 25th birthday. This ain't no coincidence -- we're told Justin wanted to be a "married" man by his next bday.

Our sources say the 2nd round of nuptials are taking place somewhere in L.A. While the Biebers' families are primarily located in the East Coast and Canada -- where they initially wanted to have the wedding -- they ultimately changed their minds because the weather sucks.

So wedding #2 has moved out West, and it will be a religious affair since #1 was not performed in the eyes of God.

Two people who've already received a "Save the Date" email -- Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

FWIW, this is the third batch of "Save the Date" invites the Biebers have sent, but we're told, this time around, they're sticking to their guns.