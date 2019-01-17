MMA Fighter Sergio Da Silva Found Guilty Of Bank Robbery, Faces 7 Years

MMA Fighter Sergio Da Silva Guilty Of Bank Robbery ... Faces 7 Years in Prison

Breaking News

MMA fighter Sergio Da Silva has been found GUILTY of robbing a bank in New York back in August 2017 ... and now he's facing up to 7 years behind bars.

The 32-year-old was convicted of 3rd-degree robbery after jurors viewed surveillance footage of the incident ... where Da Silva is seen jumping on the counter and demanding cash.

As we previously reported ... bank workers claimed Da Silva threatened to shoot them as he demanded cash at the Astoria Citibank.

Da Silva was facing 2 felony robbery charges. Since the security footage couldn't prove he had a gun, he was found not guilty of 1st-degree robbery ... which carries a maximum 25-year prison sentence.

Da Silva's attorney, David Fish, tells TMZ Sports his client is planning to appeal.

Fish also said, "Thanks to the insight of the jury, he walked out of court a free man Thursday and was not convicted of any violent offense."

Da Silva's sentencing is set for February 28.