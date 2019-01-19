Dana White Says Amanda Nunes Is Greatest Female Fighter Ever

Dana White Amanda Nunes Is She-G.O.A.T. ... Better Than Jon Jones?

Dana White says it's obvious to him ... Amanda Nunes is the greatest female fighter EVER.

But, when you add men to the mix -- is she better than Jon Jones?

White broke it down for us ... saying Nunes has not only beaten the best of the best, but destroyed Cris Cyborg -- "the most feared fighter out there" -- and made it look easy.

Don't forget, she also dominated Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko (twice) and Miesha Tate.

Dana says Jon's got a pretty solid case too ... beating the hell out of stars like Shogun Rua, Rampage Jackson, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Vitor Belfort, Lyoto Machida and Ryan Bader.

Oh, and Dana says he's SUPER impressed by the fact JJ beat Daniel Cormier on two separate occasions because DC is an "unbelievable" fighter too!

So, who really is the G.O.A.T.?

The best part of the conversation is the fact that BOTH fighters are still active and in their prime -- so, it's a long way until we'll find out.