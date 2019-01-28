Tom Brady's Handwritten Super Bowl XXXIX Notes Hit Auction Block

Tom Brady Handwritten Super Bowl XXXIX Notes ... Hit Auction Block

Exclusive Details

Tom Brady's autographed HANDWRITTEN notes from Super Bowl XXXIX just hit the auction block ... and they can be all yours -- if you've got the cash.

... like, $25,000 worth of it.

TMZ Sports has learned the drive chart Brady filled out during the Patriots' 24-21 win over the Eagles in the 2005 big game is up for sale in a Steiner Sports auction.

The chart is DOPE ... it's got all of Brady's notes -- including downs, distances, plays AND Philadelphia's defensive fronts -- from every Pats' offensive snap in the game.

The G.O.A.T. even signed the piece in the top left corner ... and there's speculation blood from a cut he suffered during the game even splattered onto the sheet!!!

Of course, this was the ONLY Super Bowl Brady won that he didn't get the MVP in ... his top wideout, Deion Branch, ended up with the award after the game.

We're told bidding will start at $2,500 ... but the piece is expected to fetch more than $25,000 when the auction ends next month.

Happy bidding!!!