Todd Gurley Healthy Enough to Hit L.A. Nightclub After Super Bowl Loss

If Todd Gurley REALLY is hiding a secret injury -- you couldn't tell by the way he was cruising out of a hot L.A. nightclub early Wednesday morning.

The L.A. Rams superstar seemed to be in a good mood on his way out of 1 OAK on Sunset Blvd. in West Hollywood just after 2 AM ... strutting to a waiting SUV without the slightest appearance of a limp.

And, with all sorts of conspiracy theories surrounding Todd -- we asked the running back straight-up if he was hiding an injury in the NFL postseason.

Just on Tuesday, "Inside the NFL" star James Brown suggested there was more going on behind the scenes than we know ... but Gurley wasn't in the mood to go down that road.

Of course, Gurley was KILLIN' IT during the regular season and was making a real push to be the NFL's MVP -- but he tailed off in the playoffs and was a non-factor in the Super Bowl ... leaving many asking, "What's wrong with Todd?"

After the game, Gurley insisted he's not hurt -- and coach Sean McVay said the same thing -- but not everyone is buying their story.

Meantime, Gurley doesn't seem bothered one bit ...