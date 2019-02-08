Israel Adesanya Wants to Land WWE Finishing Move ... In Real UFC Fight

Israel Adesanya Wants to Land WWE Finishing Move In Real UFC Fight

EXCLUSIVE

Imagine seeing a UFC fighter pull off a Stone Cold Stunner in a real fist fight?

Well, you might now have to imagine ... because Israel Adesanya says he's serious about trying to use a WWE finishing move in his scrap at UFC 234 this weekend.

Remember, Adesanya busted out the People's Elbow -- and some other moves from guys like Ric Flair and Booker T -- during his open workout in Australia.

But, Adesanya says those moves ain't just for fun -- he's actually EXECUTED a WWE move in a fight before ... and he's down to do it again.

"Sweet Chin Music, easy," Israel says ... referencing Shawn Michaels' famous boot-to-the-face attack.

Turns out, Adesanya used the move during kickboxing days -- and says he's thought about dusting it off against Anderson Silva on Feb. 9.

Plus, don't miss the discussion on whether the Stone Cold Stunner could be considered a legal move in the UFC. Fun stuff ...