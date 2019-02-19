'Shark Tank' Kevin O'Leary Salutes Kaepernick For 'Monetizing' War with NFL

Kevin O'Leary does NOT agree with Colin Kaepernick's kneeling -- but he DOES respect a good financial haul ... which is why he's praising CK for settling with the NFL.

"I think the outcome was good for him," the "Shark Tank" star told us on his way out of Craig's.

"He was not the best QB in NFL history, but he monetized the situation in a good way. And, I appreciate that as an entrepreneur."

The terms of Colin's settlement are confidential -- but some NFL reporters are saying CK walked away with close to $100 MILLION for agreeing to end his collusion case.

Kevin says Colin has turned himself into a brand -- which is REALLY hard for pro athletes to do.

But, when it comes to Colin's chances of making an NFL roster, Mr. Wonderful says there's "not a chance in hell" he ever makes it back to the league.

"He will never play in the NFL ever. Not in this lifetime and not in 10 lifetimes."

As for Colin, he has yet to speak about the settlement -- but took a photo with his legal team the day after his announcement ... and judging by the smile on his face, he sure seems like a guy who thinks he won.