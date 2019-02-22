Dr. Drew Questions Jussie Smollett's Character, Not Mental Health

Dr. Drew Jussie Smollett's Got a Character Issue ... Not a Mental Health Issue

Dr. Drew -- like the rest of the world -- is having trouble processing why Jussie Smollett would stage an "attack" ... but one thing's clear to the doc ... it's more about character than mental health.

The doc was out and about Thursday in NYC and raised the issue of Jussie going to a rehab facility, in light of the actor confessing in court documents he has a drug problem. Fact is ... criminal defense lawyers often put their clients in rehab to mitigate the possibility of a harsh sentence in the event they're convicted. It wouldn't be surprising if Jussie enters such a facility sooner rather than later.

Drew also bristles at the notion Jussie's done in the Hollywood community. Not only does he see a future for the actor ... he thinks he deserves a future, because everyone screws up.