Robert Kraft Prostitution Video 'Won't Be Released Anytime Soon,' Cops Say

Cops are NOT planning to release the graphic Robert Kraft massage parlor video anytime soon -- and law enforcement sources tell us ... officials are still determining if they'll EVER make it public.

As we previously reported, the Jupiter Police Dept. claims they have graphic video of the New England Patriots owner inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in January showing the 77-year-old receiving sex acts in exchange for money. Officials say the footage will be used in the case against Kraft.

But, the bigger question -- will the footage ever be released to the public?

We spoke with the Palm Beach State Attorney's Office -- which is prosecuting the case -- and a spokesperson told us the only law enforcement agency currently in possession of the footage is the Jupiter P.D.

So, we spoke with a rep for the JPD who told us, "It's not releasable right now ... nothing is going to be released anytime soon."

So, why not?

We're told the JPD is currently evaluating the situation with its own attorneys to determine if it's even legal to release the tape at all.

If officials ever do decide to release the footage, it's almost a certainty the video will be heavily blurred -- in other words, if you're expecting to see lewd, raw video of Kraft, don't hold your breath.

As for Kraft, he has previously issued a statement denying he "engaged in any illegal activity" -- but never denied actually visiting the spa. Tom Brady showed his support after the news broke by embracing the Patriots honcho.

Officials say he'll be prosecuted for 2 counts of misdemeanor soliciting another for prostitution -- and if convicted, he faces up to a year in jail.