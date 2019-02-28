BlocBoy JB Busted on Drug, Gun Charges ... After Turning Himself In

BlocBoy JB Arrested on Drug, Gun Charges in Tennessee

BlocBoy JB is handling a slew of criminal charges head-on -- cops in Tennessee say he turned himself in peacefully Thursday morning.

The Memphis MC was busted on multiple charges ... according to the Shelby County Sheriff's Office. You'll recall authorities over the weekend said BlocBoy was wanted for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and for theft of property.

Since the cops put out the alert on him, the rapper posted several videos on Instagram ... which certainly made it seem like he was NOT planning on going easily. It's unclear who or what convinced him to surrender.

BTW ... BlocBoy became a huge deal in February 2018 after dropping his hit single, "Look Alive" ... featuring Drake.

Super BTW ... BB's "Shoot" dance -- which went viral after appearing in the track's popular music video -- is the subject of a lawsuit against Fortnite.