Kevin Garnett's Estranged Wife Brandi Seeking Nearly $200k/Month in Support

Kevin Garnett's divorce is not going to come cheap ... if his estranged wife gets what she feels she's due.
According to new legal docs ... Brandi Garnett is seeking $146,000 per month in spousal support, plus another $46k monthly in child support for their 2 daughters -- ages 10 and 6. Brandi says she has the girls 95 percent of the time.
Do the math ... and that's more than $2.3 million per year. Brandi says that's fair, though, because she claims KG's still hauling in at least $5 mil a year ... on top of having earned more than $300 mil in his NBA career.
Brandi's also asking for $300k in attorney fees immediately to cover the cost of the divorce proceedings so far and estimated future costs to hammer out an agreement.
There's more -- according to the docs, Brandi's requesting an additional $25k to retain counsel in another financial matter involving Kevin allegedly getting swindled out of $77 MILLION. As we reported, KG claims his former accountant worked with a crooked wealth manager to steal a fortune from him over several years.
Brandi filed for divorce from Kevin in July after 14 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.