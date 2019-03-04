NFL's Chad Kelly Pleads Not Guilty In Vacuum Cleaner Beatdown Case

Ex-Broncos QB Chad Kelly pled NOT GUILTY to felony criminal trespassing stemming from allegations he broke into a Colorado home after Von Miller's Halloween party ... only to be chased out by a person beating him with a vacuum cleaner tube.

The 24-year-old appeared in court in Arapahoe County, Colorado on Monday to enter the plea. This is a huge deal for Kelly -- because if convicted, he faces up to 3 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

The trouble for Kelly started after he left Von Miller's Halloween party on October 22 ... and allegedly wandered into a nearby home.

Cops say Kelly broke into the home around 1:17 AM and sat down on the couch next to a woman who was holding her baby. Kelly was allegedly mumbling incoherently at the time.

Police say someone in the home chased Kelly out while striking him with a tube from a vacuum cleaner. He was ultimately arrested for felony criminal trespassing.

Broncos GM John Elway was clearly pissed about the whole ordeal ... and cut the 24-year-old QB just hours after the arrest.

Elway and the team said in a statement, "Even though Chad's no longer part of our team, we've offered to help him however we can and are supportive of him in every way possible."

Kelly is due back in court in April.