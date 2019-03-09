Paige VanZant on Bikini Shoot, I'm Sexy and I Know It!

Paige VanZant On S.I. Bikini Shoot ... I'm Sexy and I Know It!!!

EXCLUSIVE

UFC star Paige VanZant says she fell in love with herself all over again ... and it's all 'cause she's a super sexy bikini model now!!!

TMZ Sports spoke with PVZ about what it was like to get picked for this year's S.I. Swimsuit Edition ... and she says it was a major, much-needed confidence boost.

"Even being in the UFC, I've always have had those body insecurities," Paige tells us.

"After the shoot, seeing all the pictures, seeing the way they look and the reaction I'm getting ... I have been like feelin' myself lately!"

Not everyone is happy with the results though ... just ask her husband, Austin Vanderford.

"My husband is getting really sick of it, 'cause I love myself a little bit TOO much right now," Paige joked.

PVZ says the shoot was an incredible experience ... and despite having to make a few adjustments to make it easier on her broken arm, she's thrilled with the results.

Check out the clip ... Paige says she was totally comfortable hangin' out in her bikini with a crew following her around ... but what happened when she came face-to-face with a yacht full of tourists???

Check out the vid ... and check out the issue when it drops in May!!!