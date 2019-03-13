David Irving Says Weed Offers Are Rolling In After NFL Retirement

David Irving -- the NFL player who quit over the league's marijuana policy -- says he's getting into the weed business ... and he's already brainstorming names for his new company.
Remember, the 25-year-old went to social media last week -- lit up a joint -- and announced he was leaving the Dallas Cowboys and retiring from pro football, despite the fact he's a pretty solid player.
So, what's next for Irving? A lot, actually.
Irving tells us he's doing everything from producing TV shows to working with FUBU ... and, of course, he's already planning to launch his own strain of marijuana.
"It's gonna be that 9-5 OG" Irving says ... referring to his jersey number on the Cowboys.
"It's been going crazy. It's been off the hook. I've had a lot of good emails. A lot of good text messages and a lot of good conversations. There's a lot of options, and a lot of ways I can go."
As for his Hollywood plans, David says he's the executive producer for a new TV show called "Behind The Money" -- hosted by FUBU co-owner J. Alexander ... which premieres on Impact Television Network in May.
"Things are going well, man. I can't complain right about now."