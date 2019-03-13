YBN Almighty Jay Still Recovering from Brutal Attack ... Stab Wounds from Knife AND Henny Bottle

YBN Almighty Jay was Hospitalized for Days with Stab Wounds from Attack

YBN Almighty Jay is finally out of a hospital bed but still recovering from multiple stab wounds from a weekend beating that was way worse than what video showed.

Sources close the rapper tell TMZ ... Jay was hospitalized for a couple of days to get treated for injuries sustained Friday after a street fight was followed by a separate attack and robbery later in the night.

We're told Jay was jumped by several guys around midnight in the lobby of a residential building in Manhattan, and after he tried to flee he got dragged back into a more serious assault.

Our sources say along with getting stomped on and having his chains jacked, Jay got stabbed several times with a blade ... and suffered head and facial lacerations when someone cracked a Hennessy bottle over his head.

His face was sliced up so badly, he reportedly required 300 stitches.

Law enforcement sources tell us ... cops responded to a call about a brawl in the lobby around 12:30 AM Saturday, and found Jay bleeding from the face. He was rushed to the hospital and treated for his injuries.

We're told the rapper initially reported the incident but became uncooperative with police when they tried to interview him. A large group of witnesses on the scene also refused to talk to cops.

As we reported ... YBN Almighty Jay's alleged attackers, including Zae Numbafive, are flaunting the rapper's stolen chain in a new music video -- right on the heels of J Prince putting out an APB to his "mob ties" to nab Zae and his crew.

Our sources say the alleged attackers posted on social media about jumping Jay after the incident -- showing off personal items they jacked like his shoes and ID.

Police are still investigating.