Adrien Broner Threatens to Shoot Gay People ... In Vile Homophobic Rant

"If any f*g, punk ass n**** come run up on me, trying to touch me on all that gay sh*t, I'm letting you know right now -- if I ain't got my gun on me, I'm knocking you the f*ck out."

Adrien Broner ﻿is now threatening to attack -- and even shoot -- gay people in a vile new "PSA" video posted to his social media account Tuesday night.

"If I got my gun on me, I'm shooting you in the f*cking face, and that's on God and them. I'm not playing with none of these n****s. I don't like gay sh*t."

It's the latest in a bizarre exchange with social media star Andrew C. Caldwell -- the famous "I'm Delivert" guy.

Caldwell has accused Broner of flirting with him. Broner claims Caldwell is lying ... and claims it's Caldwell who's been shooting his shot in Broner's DMs.

"[Andrew C. Caldwell] if you don't get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo GAY ASS," Broner wrote.

As for Caldwell, he claims he's meeting with lawyers to discuss potential legal action.