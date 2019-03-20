Danielle Bregoli Gifted First Rolex Watch for 16th Birthday

Danielle Bregoli Happy 16th Bday, Kid ... Here's Your First Rolex!!!

EXCLUSIVE

Danielle Bregoli just hit a milestone of wealth and success at a very young age -- she's now the proud owner of a Rolex watch ... the perfect way to ring in her 16th birthday.

Sources tell us Bhad Bhabie received her first Rolex ever Tuesday in NYC as an early birthday gift to celebrate her sweet 16, courtesy of her managers, Adam Kluger and Dan Roof. We're told Danielle has always wanted a Rolex but hasn't gotten around to snagging one.

The diamond-encrusted watch is a beaut, and it's custom too.

Our sources say this is a Mother of Pearl Rolex, and it comes fully loaded with 15.38 carats of VS diamonds around the band, and 1.5 carats of VS diamonds on the Roman numerals lining the face dial. All in all ... we're talking about a $42,000 value.

We're told the watch was commissioned by Joel the Jeweler in L.A.

We got Danielle out in NYC Tuesday and she was already sporting her new gift ... but she says there's still one more present that'll make her bday perfect.

Danielle certainly deserves it -- she's been riding a wave of success so high for so long now that it's somewhat surprising she hadn't copped one of these before. From smash hit songs to her own reality show on Snapchat, she's come a long way from her "Dr. Phil" days.

Happy birthday, kid.