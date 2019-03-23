Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Needs to Focus on Fights, Not UFC Ownership

Mike Tyson to Conor McGregor ... Focus on Fights, Not Ownership!!!

Mike Tyson says Conor McGregor needs to quit talkin' UFC ownership and focus on what made him a superstar to begin with ... telling TMZ Sports the fighter should do just that -- FIGHT!!!

As we previously reported ... The Notorious demanded a piece of the UFC in a rant at a Chicago bar last week ... following up on what he's been saying for YEARS.

"Give me my rightful shares in the UFC company. That’s all I ask," Conor said at the time.

Tyson says Conor's WRONG ... 'cause ownership is a whole different kinda game ... and Mike seems to think McGregor should get his money the ol' fashioned way -- by kickin' ass.

But, with Conor's insane popularity -- he's headlined the top 3 highest-selling UFC events ever -- something tells us he ain't gonna let go of the ownership thing that easy ... no matter what Iron Mike says.