Mike Tyson Says Conor McGregor Needs to Focus on Fights, Not UFC Ownership

Mike Tyson says Conor McGregor needs to quit talkin' UFC ownership and focus on what made him a superstar to begin with ... telling TMZ Sports the fighter should do just that -- FIGHT!!!
As we previously reported ... The Notorious demanded a piece of the UFC in a rant at a Chicago bar last week ... following up on what he's been saying for YEARS.
"Give me my rightful shares in the UFC company. That’s all I ask," Conor said at the time.
Tyson says Conor's WRONG ... 'cause ownership is a whole different kinda game ... and Mike seems to think McGregor should get his money the ol' fashioned way -- by kickin' ass.
But, with Conor's insane popularity -- he's headlined the top 3 highest-selling UFC events ever -- something tells us he ain't gonna let go of the ownership thing that easy ... no matter what Iron Mike says.