Robert Kraft Says Releasing Asian Spa Video Would Ruin Shot at Fair Trial

Exclusive Details

Robert Kraft is redoubling his efforts to block officials from releasing explicit video from inside the Orchids of Asia Day Spa ... claiming once the video's out, his shot at a fair trial goes kaput.

In new court docs obtained by TMZ Sports, Kraft's attorneys argue releasing the video -- which allegedly shows Kraft receiving sex acts -- would inflict "irreparable harm on Mr. Kraft before essential legal determinations and proceedings can run their course."

In other words, Kraft knows EVERYONE would watch the video and it would be impossible to get an impartial jury if the case goes to trial.

"If released, these ... videos are guaranteed to be broadcast all around the world, thereafter making it virtually impossible for Mr. Kraft to obtain a fair trial."

Kraft also argues that releasing the video would cause harm to the masseuses -- whom officials say might be victims of a sexual offense. In essence, Kraft claims he wants to protect them too.

As we've previously reported, Kraft also believes the videos were illegally obtained because cops had no right to put hidden cameras into private massage rooms.

But, Florida officials beg to differ in new court docs ... saying there was an abundance of information on easy to find "Rub and Tug" online message boards justifying their sting operation on the Orchids of Asia Day Spa.

Officials say they found a TON of online reviews of the spa in which men bragged about getting sex services there.

And then, there's this ...

"The website Rubmaps.com is a forum based website which allows customers, which appeared to be all men from the reading of reviews, to post about their sexual experiences. There were specific postings with regards to the Orchids of Asia Day Spa."