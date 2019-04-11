Magic Johnson's Wife 'We're Just Happy for Him' ... After Leaving Lakers

Magic Johnson's Really Happy After Leaving Lakers, Says Cookie Johnson

EXCLUSIVE

Magic Johnson has ZERO regrets after leaving the Lakers -- in fact, he's super happy about his decision ... so says his wife Cookie Johnson.

Just 24 hours after Magic shockingly stepped down as the team's President of Basketball Operations, Cookie and E.J. Johnson hit up Mr. Chow on Wednesday -- where they looked pretty relieved.

"Just know that [Magic Johnson] is happy and we're happy for him," Cookie told us on the way out of the restaurant ... "No regrets."

So, what's Magic gonna do with all of the free time he's gonna have? Put more work in with the Dodgers?

Cookie says she's really not sure ... she's just really happy Magic's happy.