Rick Fox 'I Feel For Magic' ... Want Him to Be Happy

Rick Fox Feels For Magic Johnson, Wants Him to Be Happy

EXCLUSIVE

Rick Fox says Magic Johnson's decision to leave the Lakers was a complete shock -- but if the NBA legend was truly unhappy, stepping down was the right move.

"I just feel for Magic," Fox tells TMZ Sports ... "I saw the emotion and I saw the love he has for this organization and the difficulty that decision was for him."

"We all care about him and we all care about the organization."

Fox says Lakers fans should keep their heads up -- saying, "Things always get worse before they get better."

Magic surprised EVERYONE when he announced Tuesday evening he'd be leaving his role as President of Basketball Operations ... but Rick tells us it would have been a "disservice" for Johnson to stay on if he lost his passion for the job.

"I think ya gotta be true to the core of what makes you who you are," Fox says ... "If he was losing that fire and losing some of that fuel that makes him go and to be who he is then its a disservice to the Lakers for him to stay there and be in that space."