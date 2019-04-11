NFL Fan Suing L.A. Rams After Bloody Beatdown At Game

NFL Fan Suing L.A. Rams ... After Beatdown At Game

You're looking at the NFL fan who's suing the L.A. Rams -- claiming he was brutally attacked by a drunk fan during a 2018 game at the Coliseum in an attack that SHOULD have been prevented.

The man is Peter Bergin -- who claims he was at the Rams-Vikings game on Sept. 27 when a drunk fan approached him and his girlfriend at a concession stand line and started causing problems.

Bergin alleges the wasted guy tried to punch another fan ... and when he stepped in to take the shot for her -- he suffered a broken nose and dislocated knee in the process.

Bergin says the attack was so violent, his girlfriend was knocked down in the melee and she slammed her head on the concrete floor.

Now, Bergin is suing the Rams ... saying the organization failed to provide enough security at the stadium to prevent these kinds of incidents.

Bergin's attorney, Barry Novack, tells us they believe the attacker was overserved alcohol, which "caused him to be a danger to those around him."

Bergin also claims the Rams failed to provide him with medical help immediately after the assault.

In his suit, Bergin is demanding unspecified damages claiming he's suffered permanent injuries which have hurt his ability to earn a living.

We've reached out to the Rams for comment ... so far, no word back yet.