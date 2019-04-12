Daymond John Olivia Jade's Biz Can Survive College Bribery Scandal If ...

Daymond John says Olivia Jade's Career Can Survive College Bribery Case

Daymond John's dishing some business advice for Lori Loughlin's daughter in wake of the biggest college admissions scam in U.S. history ... OWN IT, BABY!!!

We got the "Shark Tank" star out in NYC and asked the fashion mogul if he had any advice for Olivia Jade ... Lori's daughter who got swallowed up in her mom and dad's federal grand jury indictment, which accused the couple of paying $500k in bribes to get Olivia and her sister into USC.

The fallout was immediate ... Olivia withdrew from USC and also lost a gig with Sephora. But, check out the clip ... Daymond strongly believes if Olivia doesn't try to hide she can definitely bounce back.

Worth noting ... it's unclear if Olivia was in on the scheme. Either way ... it's clear Daymond thinks carving out a future rests on her hands. As for any advice for Lori and her hubby, Mossimo Giannulli ... seems that's a laughing matter.