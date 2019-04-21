Celeb Prisoners' Easter Sunday Dinners Revealed

Soulja Boy and Bill Cosby are spending their first Easter Sunday behind bars, and they're about to find out what Suge Knight and Jared Fogle already know -- holiday dinners ain't all that special behind bars.
TMZ's obtained prison menus from across the country, and locked-up celebs are chowing down on some seriously depressing Easter feasts ... if you can call it that. Here's a breakdown of their options.
Soulja Boy at Los Angeles County Jail:
- Spaghetti, salad, bread and juice
Soulja's got terrible timing, he's in custody until April 30 after last week's arrest for a probation violation.
Cosby at Pennsylvania's SCI Phoenix:
- Baked chicken, bread dressing, carrots, gravy, bread and margarine, fresh apple
Cosby's serving 3 to 10 years for sexual assault.
Suge at San Diego's Richard J Donovan Correctional Facility:
- Hamburger, baked potato wedges, steamed corn, coleslaw, ice cream
Suge struck a plea deal in his murder case back in September and is serving a 28-year sentence. Remember, he's been behind bars since 2015 ... so, he knows the deal by now. No Easter baskets.
Jared at Colorado's FCI Englewood:
- Beef or soy tacos, Mexican or steamed rice, black beans, corn, shredded cheese and salsa
Let's be real -- anything's too good for the child pornographer who's doing at least 15 years.
Just a suggestion from the peanut gallery for next Easter -- we'd force 'em all to eat Peeps.