Donald Sterling Weighs In On Clippers ... And Magic Johnson

Donald Sterling Weighs In On Clippers and Magic Johnson

EXCLUSIVE

It's been 5 years since the NBA forced Donald Sterling to sell the L.A. Clippers -- but the billionaire tells TMZ Sports he's STILL a fan of his former team and rooting for them in the playoffs.

Remember, Commissioner Adam Silver banned Sterling for life on April 29, 2014 over racist comments recorded by V. Stiviano and published on TMZ.

The league forced Sterling to sell the team -- which he did a few months later for the whopping price of $2 BILLION.

Sterling has since moved on with his life -- but when we spotted him in Beverly Hills, we had to know if he's still following the Clippers, and rooting for them in the playoffs.

"Of course," the 84-year-old billionaire told us on his way out of Nate'n Al ... "And, I wish them the best!"

We also asked Sterling how he felt about Magic Johnson stepping down as the President of the Lakers -- and that's when Sterling looked up and gave a devious smirk.

It's Sterling's previous comments about Magic that led to his own demise -- when he told V. Stiviano he didn't want her bringing black people to Clippers games, including Magic Johnson.

Weeks after we published the recordings, Sterling went on CNN to attack Magic again -- calling him an unfit role model for children because "he's got AIDS."

Johnson fired back at the time -- saying Sterling was an ignorant old man who's still living in the stone ages.

We reached out to the Clippers to see how the felt about Sterling's support -- but we haven't heard back.