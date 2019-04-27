Donald Trump Dog Whistles to Base ... Over Nick Bosa

Donald Trump tried firing up his base again, this time using the newly-minted San Francisco 49ers top draft pick, Nick Bosa.

Trump tweeted, "Congratulations to Nick Bosa on being picked number two in the NFL Draft. You will be a great player for years to come, maybe one of the best. Big Talent! San Francisco will embrace you but most importantly, always stay true to yourself. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

It doesn't take a James Holzhauer to figure out ... Trump's reference to staying "true to yourself," followed by MAGA, is a not-so-veiled reference to various remarks Bosa made on social media ... remarks that have been scrubbed.

As you know, Bosa called Colin Kaepernick a "clown" in August 2016, and not too long after, Trump blasted the then-San Francisco 49ers' QB and urging team owners to fire the "sons of bitches" who dared to kneel.

And, there's another comment one of Nick's friends made ... "I'm going to post using the N-word." Nick "liked" the comment. He also expressed disdain for "Black Panther" and Beyonce's music.

Nick has now apologized, saying, "I definitely made some insensitive decisions throughout my life ... I'm sorry if I hurt anybody. I definitely didn't intend for that to be the case."

Sounds like Trump liked the earlier version of Nick.