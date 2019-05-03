Sylvester Stallone Conor Deserves UFC Ownership ... I'll Give You Some!

Sylvester Stallone Says Conor McGregor Deserves UFC Ownership, Offers His

EXCLUSIVE

Sylvester Stallone says Conor McGregor "absolutely" deserves an ownership stake in the UFC -- and he's willing to work with the Irishman to make it happen.

Now, how serious is Stallone? Hard to tell ... but we do know Sly really does care about the guy and thinks he's a special fighter.

We also know Conor is dead serious about his demands for shares in the UFC -- despite Dana White repeatedly saying it ain't gonna happen.

Back in 2016, Mark Wahlberg made a very REAL offer to Conor -- saying he'd sell him some of his ownership ... but Conor needed to "cut the check."

Just this week, Conan O'Brien joked that Conor would need to fight him for his piece of the UFC.

But, Conor ain't kidding around -- making his demands clear back in March.

"Give me my rightful shares in the UFC company," Conor said ... "That’s all I ask."

We also spoke with Stallone about the huge Canelo Alvarez vs. Daniel Jacobs matchup this weekend... and why he thinks it's gonna be a closer fight than everyone thinks!