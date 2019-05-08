Shawn Kemp Slashes Price On Massive Seattle Mansion

Ex-NBA star Shawn Kemp ain't playin' around -- he REALLY wants to sell his humongous Seattle-area mansion ... so he slashed the asking price by more than a MILLION bucks!

The 49-year-old former Seattle SuperSonics star owns a 13,000-square-foot pad in Maple Valley, Washington ... complete with a basketball court, tennis court, pool, putting green and spa.

The property sits on 5 acres of land. Massive.

Kemp originally listed the place for $3.7 mil back in 2018 -- but now, he's pricing it to move fast ... cutting the number down to $2.5 mil with listing agent Robert Potashnick of Coldwell Banker Bain.

The dunk specialist originally purchased the place back in 2003 for $2.4 million -- the same year he played his last game in the NBA.

Kemp reportedly made more than $90 MILLION during his NBA career -- so it doesn't seem like he's hurting for cash.

Inside the house, the place has 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a 4-car garage. It's also located right next to Webster Lake.