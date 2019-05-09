Jalen Rose Paul Pierce Has a Farting Problem

Paul Pierce Has a Farting Problem, Says Jalen Rose

Paul Pierce isn't a 1-time flatulence offender -- the dude farts on his coworkers all the time ... so says Jalen Rose.

Of course, Rose was in the room when Paul let one rip right on Michelle Beadle this week during a taping of ESPN's "Off The Clock." In fact, it was Jalen who called Paul out on the air.

Another great — or perhaps disturbing — moment from this episode.... Paul may or may not have farted at the start of the taping: pic.twitter.com/wuBmAXljYY — Mike Goldfarb (@MikeGoldFool) May 8, 2019

Look, Rose says the gang had been working a VERY long day and sometimes farts slip ... but dude's gotta cut back on the butt bombs.

There's serious stuff in this clip too ... Rose tells TMZ Sports what the Lakers need to do to fix the team -- and it starts with bringing in a big-time free agent to help Bron out.

And, if Jeanie Buss can't make that happen ... Rose says LeBron has a better shot of winning an Emmy in L.A. before he wins a championship.