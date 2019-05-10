LeBron James Presents $1 Million Check to I Promise School for New Gym

LeBron James I Promise School Gets $1 Mil Check ... For New Gym!!

LeBron James made a surprise visit to his I Promise School in Akron on Thursday ... and he came bearing a REALLY big gift -- a $1 MILLION check!!

The NBA superstar presented a grant from the DICK's Sporting Goods Foundation ... which will go towards building a brand new gym for his already-freakin'-awesome school.

The gym will be used for phys. ed classes, after-school activities and act as a safe space for local kids after hours.

“To my kids, this is more than a gym,” Bron says of the gift. “The DICK’s Sports Matter program is helping us provide even more opportunities. An opportunity to play and learn in a safe place that many don’t have access to."

"I can’t imagine where my friends and I would be if it weren’t for the coaches and teachers who cared about us and the opportunities we had.”

As we previously reported, Bron's school is doing REALLY well ... with their statewide test scores soaring after just one year.

Now, the kids will be able to work on their jump shot to, oh, who knows ... maybe become the next LeBron James.

Props to LeBron. This is awesome!!