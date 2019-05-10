TMZ

TMZ LIVE

TMZ SPORTS

  • FS1
    M-T-Th-F:
    9:00 PM PST

    W:
    9:30 PM PST

Neymar Suspended 3 Games For Punching Fan In Stands

5/10/2019 6:03 AM PDT

Neymar Suspended 3 Games for Punching Fan In Stands

Breaking News

You can't punch spectators, Neymar ... 

The 27-year-old soccer superstar has been banned for 3 games after socking a fan in the face minutes after his team lost in the French Cup final last month, the French Football Federation announced. 

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain club had just lost to Stade Rennes in a 6-5 penalty shootout -- and the team was forced to walk through the crowd to collect their 2nd place medals. 

During the walk, Neymar claims a fan lurched at him and began shouting various insults -- so Neymar popped the guy in the face. 

The fan claims he suffered a bloody nose and a split lip from the punch. Neymar later commented, "I was wrong but I don't have cockroach blood."

The saying essentially means he won't back down from people when they cross a line. 

Now, the FFF says Neymar won't play in the next 3 games for PSG -- a suspension the  team has described as "severe."

PSG and Neymar will appeal the suspension. 

Watch TMZ Sports on FS1 Get the new TMZ Sports app!

Comments

Click To View
Commenting Rules ›
Hot Video

More From

Around the Web