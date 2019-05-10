Neymar Suspended 3 Games For Punching Fan In Stands

Neymar Suspended 3 Games for Punching Fan In Stands

You can't punch spectators, Neymar ...

The 27-year-old soccer superstar has been banned for 3 games after socking a fan in the face minutes after his team lost in the French Cup final last month, the French Football Federation announced.

Neymar's Paris Saint-Germain club had just lost to Stade Rennes in a 6-5 penalty shootout -- and the team was forced to walk through the crowd to collect their 2nd place medals.

During the walk, Neymar claims a fan lurched at him and began shouting various insults -- so Neymar popped the guy in the face.

Neymar appeared to smack someone in the face on the way to collect his runners-up medal last night after having a smartphone shoved in his direction by the man in question who was insulting him. pic.twitter.com/ubQQstObPo — Get French Football News (@GFFN) April 28, 2019

The fan claims he suffered a bloody nose and a split lip from the punch. Neymar later commented, "I was wrong but I don't have cockroach blood."

The saying essentially means he won't back down from people when they cross a line.

Now, the FFF says Neymar won't play in the next 3 games for PSG -- a suspension the team has described as "severe."

PSG and Neymar will appeal the suspension.