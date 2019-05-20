Magic Johnson Blasts Lakers GM Rob Pelinka He Trashed Me Behind My Back!

Magic Johnson Blasts Lakers GM Rob Pelinka, He Trashed Me Behind My Back!

Breaking News

Magic Johnson is calling out Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka -- fingering Pelinka as the backstabber who trashed him inside and outside of NBA circles ... and Magic is pissed.

Magic went on "First Take" early Monday when he was asked about the drama inside the Lakers organization that pushed him to quit before the end of the 2018-19 season.

Johnson essentially says he started hearing bad rumors about himself which he was able to trace back to Rob.

Magic Johnson identifies Rob Pelinka is the person who was backstabbing him. pic.twitter.com/3mul9lJuzi — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) May 20, 2019

"I started hearing, 'Magic, you're not working hard enough. Magic's not in the office' ... So, people around the Lakers office was telling me Rob was saying things."

Magic added, "And, I didn't like those things being said behind my back."

Johnson said he also started getting calls "from my friends outside of basketball saying those things now were said to them outside of basketball."

Johnson resigned on April 9 -- telling the media before looping in Lakers owner Jeanie Buss ... shocking the basketball world.

Johnson later told TMZ Sports he's still advising the Lakers in an unofficial capacity -- and will always consider himself a Laker for life.