Blac Chyna No Evidence She Brandished Knife In Fight with Hairdresser

Blac Chyna's Fight With Hairdresser, No Evidence Backing Knife Allegation

EXCLUSIVE

There's no clear-cut evidence Blac Chyna was wielding a knife when she allegedly threatened her hairdresser.

Sources close to the case tell TMZ ... no witnesses have come forward backing the hairdresser's claim Chyna went after her with a blade. Nor does the surveillance footage we obtained from that night show a knife.

It's possible the alleged knife appeared off-camera -- but, again, zippo from witnesses.

TMZ broke the story ... BC and her hairdresser got into a heated argument earlier this month at Chyna's San Fernando Valley home. The hairdresser filed a police report, and BC appeared as a named suspect for assault with a deadly weapon.

For her part, Blac Chyna insists she's the victim, not the aggressor ... and claims her Rolls-Royce was damaged when the hairdresser started hurling soda cans during the altercation.

Chyna might be S-O-L too ... our sources say there's no way of proving the damage to her car came from soda cans being thrown.

Fact is ... neither woman's got evidence to help 'em prove a case.

Still, law enforcement sources tell us the case will be submitted to the L.A. County District Attorney -- but for now it's a she said-she said sitch.