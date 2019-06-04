Ric Flair Praises Wife's Beach Body 'I Have This to Live For'

Ric Flair Praises Wife's Bikini Beach Body, 'I Have This to Live For'

Breaking News

Ric Flair's wife is helping him recover from his recent medical emergency ... by throwing on a bikini and hitting the beach!!!

The Nature Boy showed love for his better half, Wendy Barlow, with a pic of her chillin' in the sand on Tuesday ... saying "If For Nothing Else, I Have This To Live For....What A Healing Process!"

Flair -- who says it's a miracle he's alive -- credits his wife for being by his side while he was hospitalized for a week earlier this month ... and said he's never gonna slow down because "I got a wife that wants a 35-year-old man every day of her life."

Barlow -- who posted a mirror selfie of her own -- thanked her daughter in law, Charlotte﻿, for putting her on a meal plan and WWE legend Torrie Wilson's workouts for keeping her in amazing shape.

Ric and Wendy got hitched last year at an awesome ceremony ...and they clearly couldn't be happier.