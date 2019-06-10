White Sox's Eloy Jimenez Scared To Return To Dominican Republic ... After David Ortiz Shooting

White Sox's Eloy Jimenez Scared To Return To D.R. After David Ortiz Shooting

Breaking News

White Sox phenom Eloy Jimenez says he's downright afraid to return to the Dominican Republic after David Ortiz's shooting Sunday ... telling reporters, "Now, you cannot trust nobody there."

Eloy -- Chicago's star who grew up in the D.R. -- told a group of reporters at his locker Tuesday he couldn't believe it when he heard Big Papi was shot in the back in his home country.

In fact, Eloy says he's legitimately worried to return home now, saying, "When you see one of the best players -- one of the best Dominicans we had -- get shot like that, it's scary for everybody right now."

Eloy Jimenez on David Ortiz. pic.twitter.com/qZBhHwpG0E — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 10, 2019

22-year-old Jimenez says he's grateful Ortiz survived the shooting ... and says the Red Sox legend has done a TON for kids growing up in the D.R.

"He does a lot for Dominicans," Eloy says ... "He represents a lot. And, for me, it's so sad."

As for Ortiz, doctors say he's out of surgery and is in stable condition ... and is currently on his way back to Boston for further treatment.