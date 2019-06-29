Chris Pratt Shows Off Sunburn from Hawaiian Honeymoon

Chris Pratt got burnt to a crisp on his honeymoon ... and he wants you to see it from top to bottom.

The 'Avengers' actor posted a photo Sunday of his entire backside -- ass crack included -- which was sunburned to the max ... minus his pale white cheeks, of course. He and his new bride, Katherine Schwarzenegger, just got back from their Hawaiian honeymoon, BTW.

Chris captioned the pic, "Suns out guns out I might have got(ten) a toouuuch crispy on the honeymoon" ... adding "#Aloe." You can say that again ... this looks mighty painful.

Luckily for him, one of his Hollywood pals already has a solution to his hot mess of a problem -- Gwyneth Paltrow commented on his post, writing ... "I've got some goop for that." Kat also responded to it, throwing up a bunch of flame emojis.

Chris and Kat have been in Lanai -- a separate island right off the coast of Maui -- since at least Wednesday, celebrating their marriage two weeks after tying the knot.

They held off embarking on their honeymoon for a bit ... opting for some gym sessions in L.A. instead. Looks like they've done the deed though, and now they're back in the homeland.