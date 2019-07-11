LeBron Parties with Megan Rapinoe, Who Needs The White House?

Here's a picture that could raise President Trump's blood pressure -- two of his biggest critics partying TOGETHER in Los Angeles!

Fresh off her World Cup celebration tour, Megan Rapinoe hit up the Uninterrupted party at the Hollywood Athletic Club ... where she grabbed a bottle of champagne and kicked it with LeBron James!!

Of course, both Megan and LeBron have been targeted on Twitter by President Trump -- back in August Trump went after James and called him dumb. Earlier this month, he told Rapinoe to stop publicly criticizing him and focus on winning.

Well, she won ... and dug in her heels about not going to the White House. Instead, she talked about wanting to meet up with like-minded people who can help unite the country.